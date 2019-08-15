|
|
Kathleen A. McShane 94
Northborough - Kathleen A. (Fahey) McShane, 94, a 70-plus year resident of Northborough, passed away at home in Millbury, under hospice care on August 15, 2019. Her former husband William J. McShane Sr. and a son Kevin McShane both died in 2016. She leaves her children, William J. McShane Jr. and wife Judi of Harwich; Martin McShane and wife Amber of Worcester; Diane Lents and husband Michael of Simi Valley, CA; Robert McShane and wife Anne of Holden; Mark McShane and wife Lisa of Worcester; Claire Despres and husband Scott of Millbury; John McShane and wife Susanne of Hopedale; 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Sheehan) Fahey.
Kathleen was a founding member of St. Bernadette Parish and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Hyberians. Mrs. McShane was very proud of her Irish heritage.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, August 18th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Church ~ 266 Main Street, Northborough on Monday, August 19th at 10:00 am.
Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathleen's name may be made to , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. To view Kathleen's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019