Kathleen Mombourquette
1946 - 2020
Kathleen M. Mombourquette, 74

Sutton - Kathleen M. (Benoit) Mombourquette, 74, of Sutton, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, Worcester, after a long illness.

She leaves her husband of 53 years, Charles G. Mombourquette; three grandchildren: Logan M. Mombourquette and Ciera A. Jaillet, both of Sutton, and Casey A. Jaillet of Yorktown, VA; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Matthew M. Mombourquette, a daughter, Suzanne A. Mombourquette, her parents, Wilfred A. and Eileen A. (Chadwick) Benoit, and a brother, Brian Benoit.

Born in Worcester on February 10, 1946, Kathy was raised in the Wilkinsonville village of Sutton and North Grafton. She later lived in Uxbridge before returning to Sutton where she has lived since 1971. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1963 and earned a bachelor's degree at Worcester State College in 1967.

Kathy taught first grade in Maryland and in the Northbridge school system for many years; she later taught preschool in the Whitinsville Community Center for several years before she retired in 2005. She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Parish in Sutton and of the Worcester State College Alumni.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Kathy at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in St. Mark's Catholic Church, 356 Boston Road, Sutton. Social distancing and the use of masks will be required. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, South Grafton, will be private. There are no calling hours because of Covid-19.

Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, is assisting with the arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
