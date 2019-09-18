|
Kathleen R. Moylan, 81
AUBURN - Kathleen R. (McNally) Moylan, 81, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019. Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Monday September 23, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019