Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
North American Martyr's Church
8 Wyoma Drive
Auburn, MA
Kathleen Moylan


1938 - 2019
Kathleen Moylan Obituary
Kathleen R. Moylan, 81

AUBURN - Kathleen R. (McNally) Moylan, 81, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019. Calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Monday September 23, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
