Kathleen J. Nowicki-Arcieri,67
Webster - Kathleen J. Nowicki-Arcieri, 67, passed away March 4, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves behind her husband, Paul R. Arcieri, a son; Jeremy Paul Nowicki and his fiancé Amber Duval of North Brookfield, a daughter; Kristie Lynn Nowicki of Reading, PA., her mother; Alice Robillard-Berry and her husband, Arnold 'Jack' Berry of Dudley, 2 brothers; Bruce Robillard and his wife Debbie of Webster, and Alan Robillard of Dudley, 3 sisters Linda wife of Richard Kruzewski and Carol wife of Donald Cournoyer both of Webster and Diane Sinkis and her partner Al Costen of Dudley, also Paul's children; Janelle Fecteau of San Diego, CA., Marla Arcieri of Tega Cay, GA., and Jillian Arcieri of Charlton, and a grandson Myles Lamica as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Webster, January 22, 1953 the daughter of the late Roy Robillard.
Kathy was a graduate of Bartlett High School, class of 1971 and worked as head teller at Webster First Federal Credit Union.
She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, trips to Wells, Maine, crocheting and making homemade crafts and was an outstanding cook.
Calling Hours for Kathy will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster.
Funeral Services will be private at her request.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: The , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701 or Joe's Journey for Recovery, 35 Donovan Rd., N. Brookfield, MA. 01535.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020