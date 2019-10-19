Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Kathleen Pianka, 67

Worcester - Kathleen (Kondrotas) Pianka, 67, of Worcester passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital.

She is survived by her mother, Albina (Benuskavich) Kondrotas of Gardner; a sister, Mary Jo McSorley of Holden; a brother, Francis Kondrotas of Barre; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Frank Kondrotas.

Born in Worcester, Ms. Pianka was a homemaker. She graduated from the former Ascension High School and was a member of the former St. Casimir Church. She enjoyed taking ceramic classes and making many beautiful pieces. Kathleen was a follower of Father Ralph DiOrio and his Eucharistic Healing Service Ministry, and through all her own adversity she helped those around her.

Services are private. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Worcester, MA. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
