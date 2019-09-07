|
Kathleen A. Ryan, 72
Worcester - Kathleen A. Ryan, 72, of Worcester passed away on Monday, September 2nd in the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center after a long illness.
Kathy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John and Rita (Chauvin) Ryan and is also predeceased by her sister, Marguerite Fanning and a brother, John Ryan Jr. She is survived by many nephews and nieces, who would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Notre Dame Long Term Care for the years of care, love and support that was extended to Kathy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at 10:30 AM in Notre Dame du Lac Chapel 559 Plantation Street with burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Leicester. Memorial contributions in memory of Kathy may be made to Notre Dame Long Term Care 555 Plantation Street Worcester, MA 01605.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Kathy or to sign the online guestbook, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019