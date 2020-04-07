|
Kathleen Mary Sheldon, 75
Rogers, MN - Kathleen Mary Sheldon passed away peacefully on March 22 of natural causes. She was born to Thomas and Johanna Sullivan of Worcester on March 5, 1945. She is survived by her husband David, son Timothy of Rogers, daughter Megan of Worcester and five grand children. She had worked in Worcester including S-G Abrasives and Assumption College prior to retiring to Albertville, MN in 2007. Later she and David spent six wonderful years in Celebration, FL prior to returning to MN in 2019. Kathleen loved her family and enjoyed crafts and numerous outdoor activities. A service will be held a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020