Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Sheldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Sheldon


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Sheldon Obituary
Kathleen Mary Sheldon, 75

Rogers, MN - Kathleen Mary Sheldon passed away peacefully on March 22 of natural causes. She was born to Thomas and Johanna Sullivan of Worcester on March 5, 1945. She is survived by her husband David, son Timothy of Rogers, daughter Megan of Worcester and five grand children. She had worked in Worcester including S-G Abrasives and Assumption College prior to retiring to Albertville, MN in 2007. Later she and David spent six wonderful years in Celebration, FL prior to returning to MN in 2019. Kathleen loved her family and enjoyed crafts and numerous outdoor activities. A service will be held a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -