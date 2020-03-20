Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Kathleen Taylor


1959 - 2020
Kathleen Taylor Obituary
Kathleen A. Taylor 61

Worcester - Kathleen A. Taylor, 61 passed away peacefully at home March 19, 2020.

Kathy was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Paul S. and Patricia M. (Walsh) Taylor.

Kathy worked for a number of years as a CNA inspired by her love of caring for the elderly. She enjoyed sketching and painting, backyard and other gatherings with Family and Friends, Bingo at church, and trips to Foxwoods.

She leaves behind a beloved son Nicholas W. Taylor of Worcester, two brothers Keith A. and Michael P. Taylor both of Worcester, and a sister Kerry A. TIbbetts and her husband Neil of Worcester, five Nieces and Nephews as well as extended Family and Friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Graham, Putnam & Mahoney. Burial will be private at a future date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
