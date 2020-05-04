|
Kathleen C. (Hyland) Threadgould, 75
Rutland - Kathleen C. (Hyland) Threadgould, 75, passed away peacefully at the Blaire House in Worcester on April 28, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Bernard F. and Claire (Brule) Hyland and lived most of her life in Rutland.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her devoted husband of 51 years, George (Tim) Threadgould; her daughters, Michelle K. Gaudette of Charlton and Dawn-Marie M. Ludy and her husband Kenneth of Lunenburg; her son, Thomas Sokolowski of Portage, MI; her brother, John E. Hyland and his wife Judith of NH and her sisters, Donna L. D'Ambrosio and Corlene A. Agos of FL; several nieces and nephews; and most importantly her three grandchildren who adored her, Samuel Gaudette, Charlotte Ludy and Savannah Ludy. She was preceded in death by her brother Bernard F. Hyland, Jr. and her stepmother Joyce E. (Amsden) Hyland.
Kathy was a member of the St. Peter's High School class of 1962 and went on to get her Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1966 and Master's Degree in Computer Science from Worcester State College.
She was very passionate about her career, teaching Math and Computer Science at Oxford High School for 38 years, and also teaching at both Worcester State College and Fitchburg State College. She was especially fond of her students over the years (Class of 1991 held a special place in her heart) and the relationships that she built over the years with other faculty members. She spent her summers teaching Project 50/50 computer camp and taught night classes for French River Education Center in Oxford.
Kathy enjoyed summers with family in Onset, computers, reading, crocheting, making crafts with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and shopping and endless games of Aggravation with her beloved mother in law, Lovey.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Blaire House in Worcester for the outstanding and compassionate care that she received.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, when people are able to gather. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020