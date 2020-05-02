Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Kathleen Wedemeyer, 78

WORCESTER - Kathleen Wedemeyer, 78, formerly of Worcester, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Beaumont of Westborough.

Her husband, the Reverend Dr. Frederick George Wedemeyer, passed away on July 10, 2018.

Kathleen leaves a son Craig Bellisario of Rochdale, a daughter Diane Bellisario of Seattle, stepchildren, John, Tim, Andy and Kathy Wedemeyer; grandchildren, Juliette, Elliot, Meredith, Megan, Brianna and Will.

Kathleen was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., daughter of Erich and Maltilda Keller. She has lived in the Worcester area for more than 40 years.

After college, Kathleen was a social worker for several years. She later became a legal secretary for many years before retiring.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Worcester, 73 Lancaster St., Worcester, MA 01609.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020
