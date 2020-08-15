Kathleen M. Woodbury-Dearing, 71
WORCESTER/AUBURN - Kathleen M. Woodbury-Dearing, 71, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on Monday August 10, 2020 at UMASS Memorial – University Campus, in Worcester. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred J. Dearing, III, in 2010.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Kathy graduated from St. Peter's High School, Worcester.
Kathy was a free spirit, who loved music and spending time at the ocean. Kathy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday August 17, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be taken. To leave a note of condolence or to share a fond memory of Kathy, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com