Kathryn M. (Kittredge) Fadgen, 64
Clinton - Kathryn M. (Kittredge) Fadgen, 64, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, surrounded by her family, after an illness.
She leaves her husband of 46 years, Peter F. Fadgen; their children, Tim Fadgen and his partner, Meaghan House, of Surfdale, New Zealand, and Megan Briel and her husband, Matthew, of Worcester; five grandchildren: Edie and Eoin Fadgen, Mary Briel, Seamus Roman, and Joseph Briel; four siblings: Michael Furmanick of Clinton, Edward Furmanick and his wife, Elizabeth, of Hialeah, FL, Mary Gerbrands of Venice, FL, and Janet Maxwell, of Hendersonville, NC; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Jennifer Fadgen.
Kathy was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Edwin P. and Genevieve (Bienkowski) Furmanick Kittredge. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1973, and a 1979 graduate of Assabet Valley's Dental Assistant Program. In 1991, Kathy earned her Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene from Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester.
Through the years, she worked in various area dental offices, before retirement. She was a member of the Massachusetts Dental Hygienists' Association.
Kathy enjoyed gardening, reading, playing games with family, and visiting the beaches of Southern Maine, especially York Beach and Old Orchard Beach. The greatest joy in her life was her family – she relished every second spent in the company of her husband, children, and grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Coming in at a close second to family, however, were dogs – she was a true dog lover, who often welcomed neighborhood pups into her home, to shower with treats and affection.
In accordance with Kathy's wishes, there are no calling hours. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the Fadgen family suggests that memorial donations be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Kathy, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 23 to June 28, 2019