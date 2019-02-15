|
Kathryn M. Fulginiti 57
Shrewsbury - Kathryn Mary Fulginiti, age 57, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after a long period of decline due to Cerebral Palsy.
Beloved daughter of the late Frank A. & Grace C. (Berry) Fulginiti, who died February 6th. Loving sister of Sam Fulginiti, sister-in-law of Lori Fulginiti and aunt of Gigi Fulginiti all of Old Saybrook, CT.
Kathy will be remembered for her passion of music, love of movies, the Cooking channel, her jewelry and outfits. Whether for birthdays, holidays, or special occasions, Kathy always loved giving gifts more than receiving them. Mass of Christian Burial, and interment at Mountain View Cemetery next to her parents, will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019