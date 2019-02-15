Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Fulginiti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Fulginiti


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Fulginiti Obituary
Kathryn M. Fulginiti 57

Shrewsbury - Kathryn Mary Fulginiti, age 57, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after a long period of decline due to Cerebral Palsy.

Beloved daughter of the late Frank A. & Grace C. (Berry) Fulginiti, who died February 6th. Loving sister of Sam Fulginiti, sister-in-law of Lori Fulginiti and aunt of Gigi Fulginiti all of Old Saybrook, CT.

Kathy will be remembered for her passion of music, love of movies, the Cooking channel, her jewelry and outfits. Whether for birthdays, holidays, or special occasions, Kathy always loved giving gifts more than receiving them. Mass of Christian Burial, and interment at Mountain View Cemetery next to her parents, will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.