|
|
Kathryn (Kesseli) Guimard, 67
Holden/Greenwich, CT - Kathryn "Kathy" (Kesseli) Guimard, 67, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Connecticut. Born in Worcester and raised in Holden, Kathy was the daughter of Richard V. and Betty B. (Barnette) Kesseli and lived many years in Greenwich.
Kathy was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School in Holden and received her bachelor's degree from Tufts University and her master's degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She was a Senior Credit Analyst at Wells-Fargo Bank in Stamford, Connecticut.
Besides her parents, Dick and Betty Kesseli of Worcester, Kathy leaves a daughter, Nathalie Guimard and her husband, Allen Clement, and their children, Madeleine and Genevieve Clement, a son, Pierre Guimard and his children Auguste, Quinton, Eli, Jude and Louie Guimard; two brothers, James Kesseli and Richard V. Kesseli, Jr.; nephews and nieces, as well as many friends.
A funeral service honoring Kathy's life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 23, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kathy's name to World Vision International www.worldvision.org, an organization she often supported herself . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019