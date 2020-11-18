Kathryn "Inez" King, 89WORCESTER/SHREWSBURY - Kathryn Inez (Smith) King, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at Holy Trinity Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Worcester on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was 89.Born in Lindley, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Merle (Wilson) Smith. Inez graduated from Northside High School in Corning, NY. She met the love of her life, George King of Painted Post, NY and the two married soon after high school. After many years of living in New York, their family moved to Framingham for a brief period before residing in Shrewsbury for over 48 years.Inez spent most of her career working as a waitress at Ken's Steakhouse in Framingham, where she developed meaningful friendships that would last the rest of her life; she retired at the age of 80.Compassionate and thoughtful, Inez preferred to help others than have anyone worry about her. She cherished time with family, especially with her children and grandchildren. On an ideal day, Inez would be found in her gardens and spend the afternoon looking through her cherished books and photo albums. Her family will never forget the memories of the trips to Keuka Lake in New York.She will be deeply missed by her only daughter, Susan E. King-Williams of Geneva NY; her four sons, Stephen G. King and his wife, Pam of Endicott, NY, Thomas P. King of East Wareham, Douglas W. King and his wife, Lynn of Holden and Christopher M. King of Holden; 11 grandchildren, Shawn, Corrie, Kristi, Michael, Renee, Jason, Matthew, Elizabeth, Jackson, Aidan and Samuel; a step-grandson, Aaron; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, George W. King; two brothers, Francis Smith and Kenneth Smith; a sister, Kathleen Parker, and son-in-law, Michael S. Williams.Inez will be remembered for her kind nature, the unforgettable meals she cooked, the way she made you feel cared for and loved.Relatives and friends are cordially invited to visit with the family from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 20 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A memorial service honoring her life will take place Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 am at the First Congregational Church of Holden, 1180 Main St., Holden. Her burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.For those who wish, contributions in her memory may be made to The First Congregational Church of Holden and/or Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Ave, Worcester, MA 01606.