Kathryn Stanislawzyk
1958 - 2020
Kathryn E. Stanislawzyk, 62

SHREWSBURY - Kathryn E. "Gibby" (Gilbin) Stanislawzyk, 62, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Saturday September 12, 2020 at home.

Kathryn is survived by her beloved husband, Steven P. Stanislawzyk; her loving children, Michele P. Stanislawzyk Kolbe and her husband Benjamin Kolbe, of Framingham, Jason P. Stanislawzyk, of Shrewsbury, Kevin J. Stanislawzyk and his wife Lauren, of Holden, and Steven J. Stanislawzyk and his finance Brittany Altomare of Tampa; her three wonderful grandchildren: Ian A. Kolbe, Alexander S. Kolbe, and Levon S. Stanislawzyk; her siblings: Paula Brownhill, John Giblin, Diane Sheehan, Joseph Giblin, Theresa Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Pauline F. (Valiquette) Giblin, and her siblings: James, Mark, and Paul Giblin.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kathryn's family between 3:00 and 5:00 PM on Friday September 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA, followed by her funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 5:00 PM. Masks will be required upon entering the church and social distancing measures will be observed. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Kathryn, please visit

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
