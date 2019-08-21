Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Kathy Martinelli


1958 - 2019
Kathy Martinelli Obituary
Kathy A. (Dunker) Martinelli, 61

Holden - Kathy A. (Dunker) Martinelli, 61, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Kathy leaves her daughter, Lindsay A. Taylor and her husband, Michael; her brother, Kenneth L. Dunker and his wife Maureen; four grandchildren, Rachel, Lucas, Joanna and Harrison; her niece, Erin G. Lewis and her husband, Mark; and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Kathy was born in Worcester, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy (Latour) Dunker and had lived in West Boylston before moving to Holden many years ago.

She was a licensed hairdresser, an auto repair appraiser and enjoyed writing screenplays. She was a Girl Scout up to cadet and loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place – West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
