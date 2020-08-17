Kathy McFarlin

Kathy (Hunt) McFarlin
Millbury - Kathy (Hunt) McFarlin, 64, died unexpectedly, after being stricken ill at home on August 13th.
Kathy graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1974 and served in the United States Air Force. She is survived by her daughter Harmony and her husband Robert, her son Jeremy and his wife Devon, and her grandchildren, Emily, Edward, Robert, Aurora, and Drake.
Kathy also leaves her mother Jean Hunt from Shrewsbury, her father Paul Hunt from California and her siblings Laurie and her husband Michael, Paula, and Lucian and his wife Dawn. Kathy also leaves her longtime friend Bob.
Kathy loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to spend time outside in nature and take walks in the woods and on the beach. When we remember Kathy, we think about her smile, the way she cared for and about others, and her bigger than life personality.
All are invited to celebrate Kathy's life by gathering for visitation from 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, August 20th at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 North Main Street in Millbury.
Family and friends can honor and remember Kathy at a celebration of life service which will be held at Chapel on the Hill, 145 Memorial Drive, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 on Friday August 21 at 10:00 AM. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, www.worcesterarl.org
