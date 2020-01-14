Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Warchol-Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Warchol-Hall


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Warchol-Hall Obituary
Kathy Warchol-Hall, 64

Murrells Inlet, SC - Kathy Warchol-Hall passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. Kathy was born in Northbridge, MA and was a 1973 graduate of Northbridge High School. She was a 9 letter athlete in softball, basketball and field hockey and later honored with an induction to the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame. She attended Quinsigamond Community College, leading the girls basketball team to a conference championship in 1974. After marrying the love of her life, Kathy settled in Northbridge to raise a family. She worked for the federal government for 42 years, and was honored with the prestigious Commissioners Award before retiring to South Carolina in 2015. She was a proud mother and wife, who enjoyed her Polish heritage, traveling to spend time with her children and competing in shuffle board and bocce ball tournaments.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stephen Hall Sr. of Murrells Inlet; 3 children, Stephen Jr. of Culpepper, VA, Curtis of Nashville, TN and Christina of Panama City Beach, FL; two brothers, Kenneth and Walter Warchol, both of Northbridge and 8 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Warchol and sister Christine.

Kathy will be interned at St. Peter's cemetery in Northbridge in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to All4Paws Animal Rescue of Pawley's Island, SC.

Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -