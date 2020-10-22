Katie Courville

Katie Elizabeth Courville, 36
Whitinsville - Katie Elizabeth Courville, 36, of Worcester, formerly of Whitinsville, MA passed away suddenly on Tues. Oct. 20, 2020 after being stricken ill.
She is survived by her father George Courville of Uxbridge and his girlfriend Natalie Snay, who has lovingly embraced her as her own daughter; 2 brothers, Michael Courville and his wife Erin of Hooksett, NH, and Adam Courville and his son, her nephew, Aiden of Whitinsville, MA; her paternal grandparents, James Courville and his wife Joan of Auburn, MA; her maternal grandparents, Donna Kelliher of Whitinsville, MA, and James Kelliher and his wife Mary of Franklin, WI; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends, including her best friends from childhood, Jennifer Potvin, Christina Alexander Windon, and Victoria Collins. She was predeceased by her mother Mariellen (Kelliher) Courville on May 9, 2015, as well as her grandmother Rose Courville and her Uncle "Eddie," Edward Courville. Katie was born in Worcester, MA on Oct. 6, 1984, and grew up in Whitinsville in the loving home of her family for most of her life.
Katie was a graduate of Blackstone Valley Technical High School in the Culinary Arts Program. Katie spent her life working in the customer service industry. Her bubbly personality welcomed anyone who interacted with her. Katie was a social butterfly with many friends. She loved spending time at the beach, socializing with her friends, she loved cooking and dining out, and most of all spending time with her family.
Her funeral will be held on Monday Oct. 26th in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville will be held on Sun. Oct. 25th from 4 to 6 pm. Memorial donations for Katie can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association in remembrance of her mother. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com