Katriana Wilk

Katriana M. Wilk, 24WORCESTER - Katriana M. Wilk, 24, of Worcester, passed from life unexpectedly at home. She is survived by her loving father, Edward P. WIlk; her grandmother Kathleen (Johnson ) Wilk; her long time aides, Amy Matire, Barbara Sheridan and Tracy Drozek; her aunts and uncles, Laurie and Jim Toomey, Joyce and Bill Mastranni, Melanie and Allen Tinsley and Phyllis Johnson and cousins, Gail and David Lehto.Kat was a beautiful soul, who brought Joy to all her knew her. She was a graduate of the Perkins School for the Blind. Music was her passion and began playing the piano at age 3; and amazed all by composing her own music. She attended Seven Hills Day Program and was quick to make many friends there. She will be dearly missed by all her knew and loved her.Her funeral is Wednesday, July 8th, with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472