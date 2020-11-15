DUDLEY - With sorrowful hearts, we mourn the passing of our beautiful daughter Kayla, who passed away on November 6, 2020.She was born in Southbridge on July 8, 1990 and lived in Dudley most of her too short life
Kayla is survived by her daughter Kira M David-Everett, whom she adored beyond words, her parents Kevin and Lynda (Rieser) David of Dudley, sister Kelsey David of Dudley, grandparents C. Sylvia Grendol and her husband Clark of Sturbridge, Allan Rieser and his wife Jean of the Villages Fl. Two nephews Brayden David, whom she was especially close to and Andrew Dupuis.
Kayla was a 2010 graduate of Shepard Hill High School and received her Certified Nursing Assistant certification from Upper Cape Cod Technical High School in 2013.
Kayla always had a quick smile, unforgettable laugh and was the first to help someone in need. Always an outdoor person Kayla loved camping and four wheeling the bogs and backroads. Kayla, however, found her true peace and happiness at Camp David on the shores of Santuit Pond in Mashpee. Summers were very special for her; boating, skiing and fishing with friends and family on the pond. But most important were the Holidays with family .Opening presents on birthdays and Christmas morning with Kira and Brayden, and then playing with them and their toys was her very favorite time. Kayla possessed so many other qualities of a beautiful caring person in a life cut too short.
Unfortunately Kayla also had her demons which she succumbed to on November 6. But our family takes solace in the knowledge that Kayla is now at peace from those demons.
Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at a later date. Funeral and arrangements are under the care of Bartel Funeral Home Dudley, MA
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Kira M.David-Everett Educational Fund at Webster First Federal Credit Union 271 Greenwood Street, Worcester, MA 01607 To leave a message of condolence for the family or share a special memory of Kayla visit her memorial site at bartelfuneralhome.com