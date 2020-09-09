Kazimier S. "Kaz" Grzyb, 83Clinton - Kazimier S. "Kaz" Grzyb, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by generations of nieces and nephews, notably Robert M. Fleming, Jr.; Christine Farrow; her daughters Kelley Bigelow, Jennifer Arsenault, and their families, all of the greater Athol area. He is pre-deceased by his sister Helen Fleming and nephew James D. Fleming.Kaz was born in Clinton to Polish immigrants John & Maryjanna (Gleba) Grzyb. Following studies as a member of the Clinton High School, Class of 1955, Kaz enlisted to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was assigned to and proudly served with the First Airborne Battle Group, 503rd Infantry until being honorably discharged as a Specialist after three years of service. Upon his return home, Kaz began his lifelong career as a mail carrier with the US Postal Service. For the next thirty-six years, he befriended and was adored by the residents of every home in Clinton that he delivered the mail to. His love for Clinton ran deep, from his childhood upbringing in Our Lady of Jasna Gora Parish, marching in the annual Memorial Day Parades with the Polish American Veterans, to sharing a daily meal among friends as a loyal patron of Lou's Diner. Kaz enjoyed simple pleasures, playing his daily numbers or scratching tickets, and although a Yankees fan, he was always a true gentleman and a devoted friend willing to give anyone in need the shirt off his back. He loved his family with his heart and soul and was the greatest uncle one could ever hope for. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending. A funeral service and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will later be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kazimier Grzyb to Clinton Senior Center, 271 Church St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at