Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Kellie ward


1978 - 2019
Kellie ward Obituary
Kellie Lynne Ward, 41 years old

Leominster - Kellie Lynne Ward, 41, of Leominster passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 while in the CCU at Leominster Hospital with her family by her side. She is survived by her parents, Michael A. Ward and Joan (Lagace) Ward of Leominster, Ma.

A funeral service for Kellie will be held on Tuesday, September 10th in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. Burial is private. Calling hours will be held Monday evening, September 9th from 5~7pm. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue 381R Baldwinville Rd. Templeton, Ma 01468. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, 2019
