Kellie Lynne Ward, 41 years old
Leominster - Kellie Lynne Ward, 41, of Leominster passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 while in the CCU at Leominster Hospital with her family by her side. She is survived by her parents, Michael A. Ward and Joan (Lagace) Ward of Leominster, Ma.
A funeral service for Kellie will be held on Tuesday, September 10th in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. Burial is private. Calling hours will be held Monday evening, September 9th from 5~7pm. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue 381R Baldwinville Rd. Templeton, Ma 01468. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, 2019