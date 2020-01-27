|
Kelly Claire, 56
Rutland - Kelly Claire, 56, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born in Champaign, Illinois and was a talented athlete at Westborough High School in field hockey and swimming. Kelly worked as a nurse at several long-term care facilities in the Worcester area and due to her own health issues, she retired from nursing in 2001.
Kelly had a larger-than-life personality and was a lively story teller. She lived a life that was filled with adventure, humor and kindness. As a child, she traveled the world with her family and Stonehenge was one of her favorite memories. She loved skiing, golfing, gardening and her beloved dog, Chi Chi, who predeceased her. The New England Patriots will miss one of their biggest fans! She never missed a game.
She leaves her parents, Tony and Gale Dick of Tucson, AZ; her brother, Todd Dick and his wife, Alexandra Polles of San Diego, CA and their children, Marianna and Anthony; her former partner and friend, Pamela Cutillo of Millbury; and nephews, Ben and Alex Dufault.
A memorial service for Kelly will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020