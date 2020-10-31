Kelly Herlihy, 51
WORCESTER - Kelly (Gurry) Herlihy, 51, of Worcester, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home after a long illness surrounded by her family.
She leaves her husband of 24 years, John R. Herlihy, three sons, Jack, Owen and Quinn Herlihy, all of Worcester, her mother, Susan (Millea) Gurry of Plymouth, her father James E. Gurry of Florida, a brother, James E. Gurry Jr. of Florida, her childhood and life-long friends Kathy, Karen and Sherril, and 19 nieces and nephews.
Kelly grew up in North Andover. She graduated from North Andover High School and University of Massachusetts Boston with a degree in Art History.
She worked ten years at Fallon Community Health Plan. After raising her three boys, she returned to the workforce teaching English as a second language at the Worcester Adult Learning Center, a profession she loved.
Kelly was an avid runner competing in many road races including running the Boston Marathon twice. Post diagnosis, she completed the BAA Half Marathon and multiple Pan Mass Challenge Winter Cycles fundraising for the benefit of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. She enjoyed skiing in the winter with her family, summers at the beach at White Cliffs, and watching her boys athletic events.
A special thank you to her medical team, Dr. Harold Burstein, Dr. Stephen Zucker, and infusion nurse Christine Bordonaro, for their skilled compassionate care and friendship.
The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours. At church, face coverings and distancing are required.
It was Kelly's wish to support the EMBRACE program to end metastatic breast cancer for everyone. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancer, in care of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (www.dana-farber.org
).
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing the arrangements.