1/1
Kelly Herlihy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Herlihy, 51

WORCESTER - Kelly (Gurry) Herlihy, 51, of Worcester, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home after a long illness surrounded by her family.

She leaves her husband of 24 years, John R. Herlihy, three sons, Jack, Owen and Quinn Herlihy, all of Worcester, her mother, Susan (Millea) Gurry of Plymouth, her father James E. Gurry of Florida, a brother, James E. Gurry Jr. of Florida, her childhood and life-long friends Kathy, Karen and Sherril, and 19 nieces and nephews.

Kelly grew up in North Andover. She graduated from North Andover High School and University of Massachusetts Boston with a degree in Art History.

She worked ten years at Fallon Community Health Plan. After raising her three boys, she returned to the workforce teaching English as a second language at the Worcester Adult Learning Center, a profession she loved.

Kelly was an avid runner competing in many road races including running the Boston Marathon twice. Post diagnosis, she completed the BAA Half Marathon and multiple Pan Mass Challenge Winter Cycles fundraising for the benefit of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. She enjoyed skiing in the winter with her family, summers at the beach at White Cliffs, and watching her boys athletic events.

A special thank you to her medical team, Dr. Harold Burstein, Dr. Stephen Zucker, and infusion nurse Christine Bordonaro, for their skilled compassionate care and friendship.

The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours. At church, face coverings and distancing are required.

It was Kelly's wish to support the EMBRACE program to end metastatic breast cancer for everyone. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancer, in care of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (www.dana-farber.org).

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Athy Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 31, 2020
Jack I’m so sorry to hear the news about your mother. May God bless you, your dad, and your brothers during this time. My deepest sympathies, JT “coach” Kelley
JT Kelley
Friend
October 31, 2020
Jack I’m so sorry to hear the news about your mother. May God bless you, your dad, and your brothers during this time. My deepest sympathies, JT “coach” Kelley
JT Kelley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved