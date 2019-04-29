|
|
Ken Creighton, 63
PANAMA CITY, FL - Ken Creighton, 63, of Panama City, Florida passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at a local hospital.
Ken was a resident of Panama City for 33 years and a member of St Patrick's Episcopal Church in Panama City.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Agnes Creighton; brother's Charles and Richard Creighton; sister Maureen Creighton.
He is survived by his wife Karen Creighton; children Joshua Creighton and Jacob Creighton; brother's Jack Creighton (Pat) and David Creighton (Juanita); granddaughter MJ Creighton; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 4:00 P.M. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Kent- Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Julia Phillips officiating. Family will receive friends 3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Family Service Agency or Covenant Hospice-both of Panama City.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019