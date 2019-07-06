|
|
Kendall Frank Cowes,
at age 74
Shrewsbury - Kendall Frank Cowes, age 74, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home, after courageously living with and battling ALS.
Kendall is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Diane (Sterczala) Cowes, and their daughter, Tiffany E. Cowes of Shrewsbury. Kendall was born in Worcester, son and only child of the late, Kendall A. and Laura (Dietz) Cowes. He continued to live in Worcester for many years before later settling and building his home in Shrewsbury in 1985.
Kendall attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute, graduating as a member of the Class of '66 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. His passion for engineering led to a successful and long career as Principal Engineer with International Game Technology before he retired.
Kendall loved listening to folk music and playing guitar. His interests included coffeehouse culture, live music, trains, and cheering on the Boston Red Sox. Kendall also had a huge talent and life-long love of woodworking and carpentry. Kendall enjoyed travelling to many places throughout his life; including most recently, vacationing with his wife Diane in Bermuda and Alaska. Kendall was a member of Saint Mary's Parish in Shrewsbury.
Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester, is assisting his family with arrangements.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019