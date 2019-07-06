Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendall Cowes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendall Cowes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendall Cowes Obituary
Kendall Frank Cowes,

at age 74

Shrewsbury - Kendall Frank Cowes, age 74, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home, after courageously living with and battling ALS.

Kendall is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Diane (Sterczala) Cowes, and their daughter, Tiffany E. Cowes of Shrewsbury. Kendall was born in Worcester, son and only child of the late, Kendall A. and Laura (Dietz) Cowes. He continued to live in Worcester for many years before later settling and building his home in Shrewsbury in 1985.

Kendall attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute, graduating as a member of the Class of '66 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. His passion for engineering led to a successful and long career as Principal Engineer with International Game Technology before he retired.

Kendall loved listening to folk music and playing guitar. His interests included coffeehouse culture, live music, trains, and cheering on the Boston Red Sox. Kendall also had a huge talent and life-long love of woodworking and carpentry. Kendall enjoyed travelling to many places throughout his life; including most recently, vacationing with his wife Diane in Bermuda and Alaska. Kendall was a member of Saint Mary's Parish in Shrewsbury.

Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester, is assisting his family with arrangements.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now