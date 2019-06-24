|
Kenneth J. Bahosh, 68
Worcester - Kenneth J. Bahosh, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born and raised in Clinton, he was a son of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Dupont) Bahosh.
Kenneth was a car salesman for many years and worked for several local dealerships including Duddy Ford and Diamond Chevrolet, both of Worcester and Perro's Auto Sales in Auburn. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his longtime companion, Donna G. Rossetti; a son, Jeremy Buteau and his wife, Jessica of Southbridge; three daughters, Lisa Sargent and her husband, John of Boylston, Kerry Bahosh and her partner, Rick Sargent of Harvard and Sherry Melendez and her husband, Noel of Webster; two brothers, Joe Bahosh of NC and Tommy Bahosh of Winchendon; and nine grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Vinny Bahosh.
Funeral services are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019