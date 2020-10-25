Kenneth W.
Blackman, 70
Charlton -
Kenneth W. Blackman, 70, passed away October 10, 2020 in his home.
He leaves behind a son, Erik S. Blackman and his wife Kristin of Feeding Hills, MA. a daughter, Tiffany L. Blackman and her partner Alex, a grandson, Avery Cruz of Putnam, Ct., his mother, Dot Blackman of Albany, New York, 2 brothers, Robert and Peter of New York, his beloved dog 'Yaz' and fur baby 'Georgia Peach'.
Ken was born August 3, 1950 in Albany, New York a son of the late William Blackman, was a high school graduate and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Siena College, he became a regional sales manager for Financial Federal in New Jersey and retired to Charlton in 2004.
He enjoyed being a New England Patriots fan, his home and pontoon boat on Glen Echo, a member of the Glen Echo Lake Association, but really enjoyed being with his grandson Avery.
There are no calling hours.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 A.M. in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H-Putnam Rd., Ext. in Charlton, followed by a Celebration of Ken's Life at 1PM at the Black Dog Bar & Grille, 146 Park Rd. in Putnam, Ct. (current health precautions will be in place (masks and social distancing Please).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: GELA, P.O. Box 578, Charlton City, MA. 01508.
The ROBERT J.MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. is honored to be assisting with arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence or to Share a Remembrance of Ken, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net