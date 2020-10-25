Kenneth W.Blackman, 70Charlton -Kenneth W. Blackman, 70, passed away October 10, 2020 in his home.He leaves behind a son, Erik S. Blackman and his wife Kristin of Feeding Hills, MA. a daughter, Tiffany L. Blackman and her partner Alex, a grandson, Avery Cruz of Putnam, Ct., his mother, Dot Blackman of Albany, New York, 2 brothers, Robert and Peter of New York, his beloved dog 'Yaz' and fur baby 'Georgia Peach'.Ken was born August 3, 1950 in Albany, New York a son of the late William Blackman, was a high school graduate and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Siena College, he became a regional sales manager for Financial Federal in New Jersey and retired to Charlton in 2004.He enjoyed being a New England Patriots fan, his home and pontoon boat on Glen Echo, a member of the Glen Echo Lake Association, but really enjoyed being with his grandson Avery.There are no calling hours.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 A.M. in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H-Putnam Rd., Ext. in Charlton, followed by a Celebration of Ken's Life at 1PM at the Black Dog Bar & Grille, 146 Park Rd. in Putnam, Ct. (current health precautions will be in place (masks and social distancing Please).In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: GELA, P.O. Box 578, Charlton City, MA. 01508.The ROBERT J.MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. is honored to be assisting with arrangements.To leave a message of condolence or to Share a Remembrance of Ken, please visit: