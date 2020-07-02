Kenneth Blair

Kenneth M Blair, 62



Northbridge/Burlington - Kenneth M Blair 62 of Burlington Ma. formerly of Northbridge died June 15, 2020 after a long battle with renal failure. He was predeceased by his parents William and Marilyn (Wood) Blair.



Ken is survived by his wife Elinor (Basti) Blair of Burlington, his brother Steven Blair of Leicester, his sister Susan Lussier of Northbridge, and several nieces and nephews, who he was very fond of.



He was a graduate of Northbridge High School and attended Bentley College. He was formerly employed by Electronized Chemicals Corporation in Burlington and Boston Scientific Corporation in Marlboro before retiring due to his illness.



Ken and his wife enjoyed camping in New Hampshire, dining out, and an occasional trip to the casino. He also enjoyed getting together with friends for Patriot games or a golf getaway or just a solitary drive through the countryside.



Ken and Elinor were very passionate about their four legged friends and were involved in the rescue of many homeless cats.



But most of all Ken will be remembered as a devoted husband and a quiet man with a heart of gold, spending many years taking care of family.



At his request there will be no services. Arrangements were under the direction of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home of Burlington, Ma.





