Kenneth Boland

Kenneth F. Boland, 88Southbridge - Kenneth F. Boland, 88, of Hamilton St., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30th, in the Wingate at Needham Nursing Home, after an illness.He leaves his sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Scalia and her husband Joseph of Needham; his sister-in-law, Kathryn Boland of Sturbridge; his 11 nieces and nephews, Kenneth LeBlanc, Kathleen Ouellette, Marc LeBlanc, Mary Beth Brown, Patricia Borus, Michael Boland, Kevin Boland, James Boland, Elizabeth DeVito, Joseph Scalia and Daniel Scalia; and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard "Dick" Boland and his two sisters, Joan LeBlanc and Ann Boland. Ken was born in Manchester, CT the son of Kenneth F. and Elizabeth (Coughlin) Boland. He was a graduate of Mary E. Wells High School in Southbridge and a graduate of Boston University. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War serving on the Destroyer, USS Hickox DD-673.Ken together with his brother Dick were partners in numerous business ventures, the largest of which was the Sheraton Sturbridge Hotel which is now the Host Hotel in Sturbridge. In 1969 they built the Carriage House Motor Lodge (now the Super 8) in Sturbridge. Other ventures they were involved with were Finbars Disco, the Unicorn Summer Theatre and they started the Tantasqua area Pop Warner Football program. He was a member of the Sturbridge Lions Club and was a former King Lion of the Club. He was also a member of the of the Knights of Columbus, DeTriana council 199 in Southbridge. Ken served on the Sturbridge Planning Board; served as Chairman of the Central Mass Tourist Council; served on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Hotel Motel Association; served as president of the Sturbridge Tourist Association; and served as a director on the Southbridge Chamber of Commerce.His funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept.3rd, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Manchester, CT. A calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3rd, from 9:30 to 10:30am.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Center of Hope, P.O. Box 66, Southbridge, MA01550.