Kenneth Brueggemann
1931 - 2020
Kenneth P. Brueggemann, 89

SHREWSBURY - Kenneth P. Brueggemann, 89, of Shrewsbury, passed away at UMASS Lakeside Hospital, Worcester on November 29, 2020 after a brief illness. He once again joins his beloved wife of 55 years, Joanne E. (Lawton) Brueggemann, who predeceased him in September, 2006.

Ken leaves his son Kenneth M. (Susan) Brueggemann from North Grafton, daughter Shelley A. Brueggemann from Shrewsbury, son Gary (Marguerite) Brueggemann from Holden and son Paul (Janine) Brueggemann from Shrewsbury. He leaves a sister MaryLou (Christos) Ganas from Holden. He also leaves 9 grandchildren Rebecca, Rachael, Morgan, Kristina, Michael, Joshua, Shelley, Melissa and Erin, 7 great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew.

Ken was born in Worcester the son of Max F. and Mildred A. (Witt) Brueggemann. He was raised in Main South area of Worcester for all but a few years when he resided in San Diego, CA, where his Dad was a naval officer during WWII. He attended Worcester schools and was a proud graduate of the 1950 class of Saint John's High School on Temple Street where he played basketball and was a star football player. Ken married Joanne in 1951 and resided in Shrewsbury since 1957 and was a member of St. Mary's Church.

Ken worked as a Tooling Engineer and foreman at General Motors, Framingham for 32 years. Previously, he worked at Reed and Prentice where he was a 3rd generation machinist at the same company as his father and grandfather. Ken also served his country with the Air National Guard in Worcester for 15 years. He was able to retire early with the closing of the GM plant in 1989 and spent 17 quality years with Joanne.

Ken was interested in all types of history and in particular Civil War history. His love of football and sports in general was immense. Certain plays took him back to the '40s gridiron and it was great to see him avoid a tackle from the comfort of his living room chair. He had a huge appetite and enjoyed eating at his favorite haunts like the 101 Diner on Saturday mornings. Ken's love of family was the greatest of all. He was proud to have made sacrifices and provided the best education his children could receive and enjoyed the success life could give them. Ken was crushed when the love of his life died but the family is proud at how he led an independent life after her passing.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. Due to COVID-19, there will no calling hours and entombment will be held privately with the immediate family at Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. Masks and social distancing will be taken at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint John's High School to the Kenneth P. Brueggemann '50 Scholarship Fund, 378 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for the kind care received at UMASS and the Jewish Healthcare during his illness.

Britton Funeral Home, Shrewsbury is handling arrangements. An obituary can also be found at www.brittonfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Such a kind man. He was loved and will definitely be missed. I have such fond memories of summer days spent with Grandma and Grandpa B and will keep them in my heart.
Rachael
Grandchild
