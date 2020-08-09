Kenneth Bullen

Kenneth S. BullenOxford - Kenneth S. Bullen, 71, of Oxford and formerly of Marlborough, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.He was the son of the late Lester J. and Frances E. (Jeffery) Bullen and the husband of Patricia (Roy) Bullen.Besides his wife, Ken is survived by his children, Jason Bullen and his wife Heather of Charlton and Jennifer Sanfilippo of Webster, his brother, George Bullen, his sister Jane White, his brother Russell Bullen and 3 grandchildren.He was also predeceased by his son Adam Bullen and his brother David Bullen.Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00pm – 7:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A private funeral service and burial will be held for Ken at North Cemetery, Oxford, MA.For Ken's full obituary please visit