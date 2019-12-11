|
Kenneth A. Burke, 89
WESTBOROUGH - Kenneth A. Burke, 89, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. He was the husband of the late Mildred J. (Hoyle) Burke to whom he was married for 65 years.
Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Milton and Ethel (Tode) Burke. He was raised in Framingham and attended Framingham Schools.
During the Korean Conflict he served with the United States Air Force for eight years.
Ken worked with his brother Milton at Burke Brother's in Framingham for 13 years before going out on his own and starting Burkes Transmission in Westborough from 1961 to 1995 before retiring. After retiring from the transmission business, he kept himself busy by creating aluminum can planes and helicopters, as well as tinkering and fixing anything involving a motor. For those of you who had the pleasure of stopping by to see Ken you would always leave with a Whale created out of the rocks he gathered from the beaches of Cape Cod. Ken was a proud lifetime member of the Southborough Rod and Gun Club and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He is survived by one sister, Eleanor Burke Leach of Framingham; two grandchildren, William Scott Grey of Millbury and Jill C. Stewart and her husband, Jim, of Westborough; a son-in-law, Denny Grey of N. Grafton and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife he was predeceased by a daughter, Judith A. Burke Grey and his siblings Phyllis Chadwick, Milton Burke, Jr. and William Burke.
Services will be held privately in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019