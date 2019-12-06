|
Kenneth DeBeradinis, 80
Dudley - Kenneth DeBeradinis, 80, died Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at his home in Dudley, MA.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Davis) DeBeradinis and was predeceased by his brother Leo DeBeradinis.
Ken graduated from Marlboro High School in 1957. He was a Marine Corp veteran, serving for 4 years while stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was a longtime bartender at the Wildwood restaurant in Marlboro, then changed career paths. He joined Eastern Bank in 1992 and retired in 2009.
Ken was very generous, donating to various charities. He was an avid golfer and a huge NASCAR fan, always wearing his favorite green NASCAR jacket. He also enjoyed traveling and collecting coins.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Faubert and her husband Keith, of Milford, his grandchildren, Trisha and Bryan Faubert, his step-daughter, Donna Moore of South Boston, his step-son Kenny Moore and family of North Attleboro, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10th from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 12PM. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/), or The Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program (https://www.toysfortots.org/)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019