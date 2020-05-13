Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
3 West Brookfield Road
Brookfield, MA 01506
(508) 867-3604
Kenneth Harold Dominick, 72

WEST BROOKFIELD - Kenneth Harold Dominick, 72, died peacefully at home on May 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 41 years, Debra Kelley-Dominick; a brother, William Dominick and his wife Susan of Monson, MA; 2 nephews Jason Dominick and his partner Kayla Slessler of Wilbraham, MA and Cameron Dominick and his wife Sarah and their children, Riley and Henry. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Shirley Dominick of Monson, MA.

Ken loved growing up in Monson playing in the woods and fields with his friends and brother. He graduated with a BA from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA. He went on to graduate from UMASS in Amherst with a Masters in Fine Art. Ken remembered fondly his days at The Experimental Television Center in New York and his days exploring the art scene in New York City in the 1960s. Ken was a great thinker and writer, artist, birder, naturalist and photographer. He had a strong interest in Native American Art and taught classes at several colleges. He loved to walk, run, bike and canoe. Ken had a very strong Buddhist practice and was committed to living a life of compassion. Before retiring in 2014, Ken worked as a cartographer for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to Kurukulla Center for Tibetan Buddhist Studies of Medford, MA or Second Chance Animal Shelter po box 136 East Brookfield, MA. 01515. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 17, 2020
