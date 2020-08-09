Kenneth F. Farrell, 73
West Boylston - Kenneth F. Farrell, 73, passed away Saturday, August 8 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield, son of Frederick W. Farrell, Sr. and Alice (Moriarty) Farrell, graduated from East Longmeadow High School and attended Western New England College. He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He lived many years in Stow, MA, Lexington, KY, El Paso, TX and Simpsonville, SC before recently settling down in West Boylston, MA.
Kenn was Vice President of the Lexmark Corporation before retiring in 2009. Prior to that he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation and Package Machinery Company Inc. In his retirement he enjoyed RVing around the country with his wife, Pat and two dogs, Lucky and Divot. He found a good round of golf just about anywhere and Papa Kenn was always up for an adventure with his grandchildren. Kenn was a former selectman and served on the school committee for the town of Stow and enjoyed coaching many youth sports. He was an active member and served on the church vestry of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Simpsonville, SC.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Patricia J. (Oswald) Farrell; three loving children: Shannon Banatt and her husband, Mike of Westford; Shawn Farrell and his wife, Brooke of Asheville, NC; and Todd Farrell and his wife, Jennifer of Montreal; five grandchildren, Sydney, Max, Mavis, Pema and Caleb; four siblings: Frederick Farrell, Jr. and his wife Linda of South Carolina; Lauren Lappe of Springfield; Patricia Maurer and her husband; Richard of East Longmeadow; and William Farrell and his wife, Mary Ann of East Longmeadow; and nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours are Wednesday, August 12 from 10am to 12pm with a Prayer Service at 11:30am in Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St. His cremains will be interred privately in the Memorial Garden of Holy Cross Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/nca/donate
or the Myeloma Association at www.myeloma.org/donate