Kenneth A. Fish, 54
Oxford - Kenneth A. Fish, 54, died suddenly on Friday, September 27, 2019, in his home. He is survived by three children, Edward L. Fish of Oxford, Amy L. Fish of Oxford, and Audrey L. Fish of Hanson; three brothers, Stephen E. Fish of Oxford, Mark A. Fish of Spanaway, WA, and Louis A. Fish III of Nashua, NH; his grandson, Austin E. Fish of Oxford; and many nephews, nieces, and extended family members. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Louis A. and Carol F. (Sweeney) Fish Jr., and lived most of his life in Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1983.
Mr. Fish was a mechanic for Ryder Truck / Garelick Farms for many years. Previously, he was a truck driver for several companies. He enjoyed karate, dirt bikes, and was a motorcycle enthusiast. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019