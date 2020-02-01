|
|
Kenneth N. Foskett, 76
Woodstock, CT - Kenneth N. Foskett, 76, of Route 169, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was the loving companion of over thirty years to Sheryl (Fitzgerald) Fitzgerald. Born in Webster, MA, he was the son of the late Howard W. and Catherine M. (Munro) Foskett.
Mr. Foskett was a self-employed finish carpenter. In his younger years he was very active in the 4H Club. He enjoyed tinkering with things, yard work, and was an advocate for agriculture.
Kenneth was survived by his son, Zachary Foskett of Woodstock; and his sister, Joyce Potter of Port Charlotte, FL. He was predeceased by his sister, the late Eleanor Bates.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kenneth's family from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. Memorial donations may be made to The , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fl 33607. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020