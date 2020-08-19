Kenneth "Mark" Gauvin, 63



Date of birth: February 03, 1957



It is with great sadness the family of Mark Gauvin announces his passing on August 12, 2020. Mark will be greatly missed by his mother, Marcia Gauvin of Webster MA, his brother, Ronald Gauvin of Lavergne TN, his three sisters; Debra Miller of Webster MA, Cheryl Pekala along with her husband Stephen of Oxford MA, Wendy Slingo and her companion Tony Ricardo Jr of Killingly CT. Mark also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mark grew up in Sutton MA before moving to Webster. He graduated in 1976 from Bay Path Vocational High School, where he studied sheet metal and received an outstanding recognition award. Mark went on to live a full and adventurous life, moving to multiple states before making his home in Hurleyville NY, where he had many close friends. His very best friend was his dog, Gambit.



Mark was a self-employed carpenter, who's work quality left him highly respected in the community. He was a very talented and creative perfectionist, which was reflected in his work. Mark was an outdoorsman, who loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed having good conversations with lots of laughter and a few beers around a fire with family and friends.



Mark was a kind and gentle soul who easily made friends everywhere he went and was loved by all who knew him. He always had a possitive attitude and his favorite saying was: "It's all good".



A private service will be held at the family's discretion.



Donations can be made to: Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers Sanctuary, PO Box 326, Cherry Valley, NY 13320, one of Mark's favorite charities.





