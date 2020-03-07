|
Kenneth W. Gilman
1941-2020
Monson - Kenneth W. Gilman, 78, passed away surrounded by love of family, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Ken was born in Ware, MA to Aime H. Gilman and Edith M. (Dougan) Mongeon. Ken was raised by his Grandmother, Elizabeth Dougan. He was a graduate of Springfield Trade School and worked as a diesel mechanic/machinist for CSX Railroad and retired after 37 years in 2002. Ken enjoyed camping, hunting, woodworking, bird watching and visiting Cape Cod. Years ago he enjoyed CB radios and was a member of the Odd Fellows. Ken was also an avid hot air balloon chaser.
Kenneth leaves his loving wife of 58 years, Myrna P (Lamb) Gilman; sons Kenneth W. Gilman Jr and his wife Lisa of Brookfield, Keith Gilman and his wife Karla of Monson; daughter, Tara Gilman-Sheffield and her husband Derek of Monson; sisters, Paula Jo Jarvis, Karen Wilk and her husband John all of Warren; and his loving grandchildren, Bailey, Benjamin, Austin, Aaron, Mason, Parker and Paige and a great grandson Jace.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Lombard Funeral Home 3 Bridge St. Monson, MA from 4-6pm with a service at 6pm to conclude the evening. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , Springfield, 516 Carew Street Springfield, MA 01104. For online condolences/directions please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020