Kenneth L. Grenier, 75
Rutland - Kenneth L. Grenier, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Wilfred J. and Rose A. (Potvin) Grenier and had lived most of his life in Rutland.
He leaves his loving wife of 19 years, Cheryl A. (Kalinowski) Grenier; seven children, Debra A. Britt of Fitzwilliam, NH, Brian K. Grenier of Dudley, Ann S. Toothaker of Pawleys Island, SC, William R. Janczyk of Spokane, WA, Jason S. Micale of San Francisco, CA, Christopher T. Micale of Roanoke, VA and Sherry L. Skeen of Rutland; a brother, Wilfred J. Grenier, Jr. of Brooksville, FL; eleven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Theresa M. (Pelletier) Grenier in 1999.
Kenneth owned and operated Genesis Automotive in Rutland for many years before retiring. He was devoted to his family and faithfully attended Bible Way Baptist Church in Auburn. He was a licensed private pilot, enjoyed traveling and loved to go fishing with Captain Joe.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Kenneth will be held on Friday, March 29th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a committal service at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Way Baptist Church, P.O. Box 30306, Worcester, MA 01603. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www,milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019