Kenneth Grossman

Kenneth E. Grossman
Leominster - Kenneth E. Grossman, 61, of Leominster, died June 27, 2020, at home, after being stricken ill. He was born January 13, 1959, in Framingham, MA, son of the late Donald L. and Ruth (Snyder) Grossman. Mr. Grossman had been a Pharmacist at Stop & Shop Pharmacy. He was a member of Sterling Firearms and Fishing Club.
Kenneth is survived by one son, Nathan Grossman, and one daughter; Samantha Grossman, both of Leominster; one brother, Michael Grossman of Westboro, MA and one sister, Caryl Baird of Boylston, MA.
A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. There are no calling hours.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com