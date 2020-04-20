|
|
Kenneth J. Guertin, 89
Northbridge - Kenneth J. Guertin, 89, formerly of Mendon Rd. passed away peacefully on Mon. April 20, 2020 at St. Camillus Health Center where he had been a resident the past two and a half years. His beloved wife of 46 years Patricia A. "Trish" (Paquette) Guertin died Jan. 22, 2001.
He is survived by his 4 children Deborah E. and her husband Thomas Couch of Lebanon, Ct, Walter L. And his wife Sharon Guertin of Attleboro, Michael J. And his wife Colleen Guertin of Northbridge, and Joseph E. Guertin of Northbridge; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Born in Milford, MA on July 22, 1930 he was the son of Walter and Rosealma (Henault) Guertin, was raised in N. Uxbridge and lived in Northbridge most of his life.
Mr. Guertin was educated at the Good Shepherd School, Uxbridge High School and the Colorado School of Trades where he learned gun smithing. He worked at the former Whitin Machine Works starting as a Apprentice Machinist eventually becoming President of Local 3654 AFL-CIO of United Steelworkers of America. He also worked as VP for Worcester Labor Council, and as a job counselor at the Worcester City Manager's Office. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict in the ArtilleryDivision, training out of Ft. Sill, OK. He also served in the Army Air Corps. A member of the Oliver Ashton Post American Legion, the Uxbridge Progressive Club, the Northbridge Democratic Town Committee, Knight of Columbus Council 365, Troop 24 BSA in N. Uxbridge, the Good Shepherd Men's Club, and was a life member of the NRA. He served on the Board of Directors at the Northbridge Council on Aging. He was an avid outdoorsman hunting, fishing, and raising hunting dogs. For several years he was a boxing instructor at the Whitin Community Center. A skilled gun smith, he owned and operated West River Gun Repair many years.
Ken truly cared about others. He had great people skills, treated everyone well, was happy with a great sense of humor. He was patient and took pride in everything he did. He will be truly missed.
His Funeral Service and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial donations in Ken's memory may be made to St. Camillus Activities Fund, 447 Hill St. Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020