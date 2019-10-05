|
|
Kenneth W.Gurnick "Skipper" 80
DUDLEY - Kenneth W Gurnick, "Skipper" 80, of Dudley died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home in Dudley. Kenneth was born in Worcester son of the late Walter and Helen (Kuprynowitz) Gurnick. Kenneth grew up in Worcester and was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade. He worked as a electrician for Heald's/Cincinati Milicron before retiring in 2003. Kenneth also served in the Army Reserves in the tank unit for 6 years. Kenneth was a huge Patriots and Red Sox fan and loved to golf and spend time on the water where he lived. He got a hole in one .
Kenneth was predeceased by his son Kenneth " Skippy" Gurnick also of Worcester.Kenneth leaves his partner in love and life Janice Belanger whom he lived and shared his life for 27 years. Kenneth had many who loved him including Janice's daughter Denise and her husband Todd Glines of Worcester and their children Nicholas and Gabrielle wwho lovingly knew him as Grandpa "PIP". He also leaves Prudence and Nelson Velez of Webster who also called him family. Along with his family, he had many friends whom he shared many laughs and memories. Kenneth will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 AM on Wednesday, October 9 at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster .Burial will follow in St.Anthony Cemetery, Webster. Calling hour will be 930-1030 AM at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley prior to his Mass .The family would like to thank Central Ma Hospice for the kindness given to Kenneth . Flowers may be sent.www.bartelfuneralhome.com
.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019