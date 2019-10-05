Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Gurnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Gurnick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Gurnick Obituary
Kenneth W.Gurnick "Skipper" 80

DUDLEY - Kenneth W Gurnick, "Skipper" 80, of Dudley died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home in Dudley. Kenneth was born in Worcester son of the late Walter and Helen (Kuprynowitz) Gurnick. Kenneth grew up in Worcester and was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade. He worked as a electrician for Heald's/Cincinati Milicron before retiring in 2003. Kenneth also served in the Army Reserves in the tank unit for 6 years. Kenneth was a huge Patriots and Red Sox fan and loved to golf and spend time on the water where he lived. He got a hole in one .

Kenneth was predeceased by his son Kenneth " Skippy" Gurnick also of Worcester.Kenneth leaves his partner in love and life Janice Belanger whom he lived and shared his life for 27 years. Kenneth had many who loved him including Janice's daughter Denise and her husband Todd Glines of Worcester and their children Nicholas and Gabrielle wwho lovingly knew him as Grandpa "PIP". He also leaves Prudence and Nelson Velez of Webster who also called him family. Along with his family, he had many friends whom he shared many laughs and memories. Kenneth will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 AM on Wednesday, October 9 at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster .Burial will follow in St.Anthony Cemetery, Webster. Calling hour will be 930-1030 AM at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley prior to his Mass .The family would like to thank Central Ma Hospice for the kindness given to Kenneth . Flowers may be sent.www.bartelfuneralhome.com

.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bartel Funeral Home Inc
Download Now