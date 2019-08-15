|
Kenneth E. Haddad, 73
Worcester, MA - Kenneth E. Haddad of Worcester passed away July 30, 2019, at the Rose Monahan Hospice surrounded by his family. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1965 and earned a degree in electronics from Worcester Industrial Technical Institute. Kenny loved life especially the beach and all sports.
His family (Aboodys) owned and operated the famous El Morocco Restaurant for many years. He leaves his son Daniel Haddad a daughter Stefany Stefanou a grandson Isaiah Stefanou and four sisters: Carolyn Frost and her husband Jack of NC, Denise Ferarro and her husband Michael of MN; Maria Testa of Worcester and Christine DelleFemine of Worcester. He also leaves three aunts, Lorraine Haddad of Florida, Adele Haddad of Worcester, Ma and Auntie Naphie (Aboody) Samara whom he loved to spend time with. He also left many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be sadly missed. Burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019