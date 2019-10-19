|
Kenneth H. Hall, 85
WORCESTER - Kenneth H. Hall, 85, died peacefully on Thursday October 3, 2019 at Christopher House of Worcester.
Born and raised in Worcester, Ken was the son of the late Howard and Edna (Field) Hall. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1952. He had many interesting jobs throughout his career, from drafting to banking to warehouse associate, at employers such as Heald Machine, Thom McAn, Prime Computer, and Filene's Basement. Ken was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and the Scottish Rite Freemasons. He also made many friends at the Auburn Senior Center and Summit ElderCare.
Ken is survived by a daughter, Laurie (Hall) Orzel of Gardner; a grandson, Jared; two nephews, Jeffrey Sprague and his wife Donna of Auburn, Steven Sprague and his wife Carol of West Yarmouth; two great-nephews, Michael Sprague and his wife Brittany of San Francisco, CA, Andrew Sprague and his wife Melisa, and their daughters, Caelynn and Jocelynn, all of Auburn. He was predeceased by his sister, the late Sandra Akillian, and a grandson, the late Corey Orzel.
Ken was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed singing with the church choir, watching and playing golf, fruit-picking, and gardening. He was gentle and kind and very generous. He loved our special family trips to Ogunquit and the Cape.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service for Ken, which will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at the Journey Community Church, 25 Belmont Street, Worcester, MA. In lieu of flowers or donations, show some special act of kindness to someone in your life. For more information, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019