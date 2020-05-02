Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
To be announced at a later date
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
Kenneth Hippert Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Hippert Sr., 80

Leicester - Kenneth E. Hippert Sr., 80, of Leicester, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 1st with his family by his side after an illness.

Kenneth was married for 40 years to the late Marie (Thibeault) Hippert who passed away in 2003. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth E. Hippert Jr. of Leicester and David Hippert and his wife, Dawn of Brooklyn, CT; a daughter, Cheryl MacKinnon of Sydney, Nova Scotia; a sister, Joanne Coraccio of Connecticut; 4 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Mr. Hippert was born in Worcester, son of the late Albert and Rita (Thout) Hippert and was also predeceased by two brothers Robert and George Hippert and two sisters, Carol Salvidio and Judith Manna.

Mr. Hippert proudly served in the Army National Guard and worked for 40 years at the Jamesbury Corporation as a machinist and retired in 2000. Kenneth was a stay home kind of person, but he was the happiest when he was spending time with his family.

Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services will be held privately. A funeral service will take place in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home and burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park., Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth can be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020
