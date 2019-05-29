|
Kenneth R. Johnson, 70
Oxford - Kenneth R. Johnson, 70, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at UMass Memorial – Marlborough Hospital in Marlborough. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Suzanne C. (Dion) Johnson of Oxford; his son, Christopher Johnson and his wife Surekha of Tampa, FL; two granddaughters, Heather and Isabella Johnson; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Lisa Mason and her husband Mark, Jeanne Cusson and her husband Charles, David Dion and his wife Pam, Ron Dion and his wife Donna, and Richard Dion and his wife Ora; and 39 nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Russell Johnson. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Clarence L. and Hildur (Anderson) Johnson, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford many years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Johnson was a mechanic at Bernie's Service Station in Dudley for many years, retiring in 2016. Previously, he worked at Ramstrom Service Station in West Boylston. He enjoyed going to car shows, trips to the casino, and traveling to Las Vegas.
Memorial calling hours are Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A private graveside service will be held at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019